Police investigating bank robbery

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies and Manila police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery.

Major Robb Rounsavall with the sheriff’s office said someone robbed Southern Bancorp, 319 N. Baltimore, on the morning of March 15.

Investigators have not released any details about the robbery or the suspect.

An employee with the bank confirmed the bank was closed for the rest of the day but provided no further information other than to say the branch would reopen Wednesday.

