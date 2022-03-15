Sales tax collection up, but so is inflation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro is at the center of economic growth in northeast Arkansas, according to Jonesboro city mayor, Harold Copenhaver.

An increase in sales tax collections may be a good sign for the economic future, but there are other factors like inflation to consider.

More people are out shopping, and more now hiring signs are in windows.

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services just released Arkansas’ unemployment rate decreased to 3.2%.

Now, the results start to show.

Gary Latanich is a former economics professor at Arkansas State University.

He said the collection of sales tax shows a lot about the future of the economy.

“For a city like Jonesboro sales tax collection are a big part of our revenue,” he said.

For January and February of this year, Jonesboro saw a large increase in sales tax collections.

The first month the collection increased by more than 19% from last year and February saw an increase of over 17% from the previous year, according to an article in Talk Business and Politics.

“Now that the pandemic seems to be passed, by large people’s attitude is I want to get back to my normal life,” said Latanich. “Let’s go out and make up for lost time and shop.”

As sales tax collection goes up, so do the prices of items.

This may be a part of the increase.

“In that, we are also having increase costs among our community and among our citizens,” said the city of Jonesboro mayor, Harold Copenhaver.

Fuel, materials, and other items are increasing in price from inflation.

“If sales tax collection were strictly due to inflation, that would mean prices are rising. The extra revenue would not be many benefits to the city,” said Latanich.

Copenhaver said they are taking inflation into account as they look at the budget.

“It’s how we have to look on a conservative issue moving forward,” he said.

Latanich said the best way to calculate if inflation is causing the increase in sales tax collection is to look at the city purchasing and the inflation rate.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.