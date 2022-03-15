Energy Alert
Low Chance of Showers Today

March 15th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds stick around as low pressure swirls around us to the south. A few showers creep in at times today, but they’ll be light, and not everyone sees rain. Even though we don’t see much sun, temperatures will still rise into the 60s for highs. It won’t be as windy today either. After a few more showers tonight, we stay dry Wednesday and Thursday before a better chance of rain Thursday night into Friday. Highs in the 60s and 70s become more consistent. Overnight temperatures stay above freezing and only drop back into the 30s on Saturday morning. We keep our pattern of a rain chance every few days into next week. We’ll also have to watch for storms.

