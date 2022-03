BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Your morning commute could be slowed down by a crash in Craighead County.

BREAKING: Crash north of Brookland at the intersection of Pinelog Road and Hwy 49. Crash is in the southbound lane. One lane traffic coming from Paragould. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/imcYaVfPTH — Chase Gage KAIT (@ChaseGageKAIT8) March 15, 2022

It is affecting the southbound outside lane.

Please use caution if traveling through this area.

