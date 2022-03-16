Energy Alert
Arkansas faces Vermont Thursday in 1st Round of NCAA Tournament

The Razorbacks practiced Wednesday afternoon in Buffalo. They'll face Vermont Thursday in the NCAA Tournament.(Source: KATV)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The #17/18 Arkansas Razorbacks (seeded fourth) will face the Vermont Catamounts (seeded 13th) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tipoff is set for 8:20 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on TNT.

Arkansas earned a #4 seed in the West Region after finishing fourth during the SEC regular season and reaching the SEC Tournament semifinal. Vermont was the America East regular-season (17-1) and tournament champions. Both teams finished the season hot as the Razorbacks won 15 of their last 18 games – including eight wins versus NCAA QUAD 1 teams – while the Catamounts won 22 of their last 23.

  • This will be the first meeting between Arkansas and Vermont. However, Coach Musselman is 1-0 versus the Catamounts as his Nevada squad beat Vermont in the CBI semifinal in 2016.
  • Arkansas earns its 35th NCAA bid and 2nd straight. (full NCAA history) Last year, Arkansas advanced to the NCAA Elite 8 before falling to eventual national champion Baylor.
  • The Razorbacks own a 45-33 all-time record in NCAA action.
  • This is the sixth time in program history Arkansas has earned a No. 4 seed and the 13th time to be among the top-4 seeds since the NCAA began its current seeding process for the 1979 championship. The previous #4 seeds came in 1999, 1993, 1990, 1983 and 1982.
  • Arkansas is 17-8 in NCAA Tournament first round games.
  • Arkansas 0-1 all-time in Buffalo. On Jan. 1, 1944, Arkansas lost to a George Mikan-led DePaul team, 59-30, at Buffalo’s Memorial Auditorium.

For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

