Arkansas faces Vermont Thursday in 1st Round of NCAA Tournament

The #17/18 Arkansas Razorbacks (seeded fourth) will face the Vermont Catamounts (seeded 13th) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tipoff is set for 8:20 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on TNT.

Arkansas earned a #4 seed in the West Region after finishing fourth during the SEC regular season and reaching the SEC Tournament semifinal. Vermont was the America East regular-season (17-1) and tournament champions. Both teams finished the season hot as the Razorbacks won 15 of their last 18 games – including eight wins versus NCAA QUAD 1 teams – while the Catamounts won 22 of their last 23.

This will be the first meeting between Arkansas and Vermont. However, Coach Musselman is 1-0 versus the Catamounts as his Nevada squad beat Vermont in the CBI semifinal in 2016.

Arkansas earns its 35th NCAA bid and 2nd straight. ( full NCAA history ) Last year, Arkansas advanced to the NCAA Elite 8 before falling to eventual national champion Baylor.

The Razorbacks own a 45-33 all-time record in NCAA action.

This is the sixth time in program history Arkansas has earned a No. 4 seed and the 13th time to be among the top-4 seeds since the NCAA began its current seeding process for the 1979 championship. The previous #4 seeds came in 1999, 1993, 1990, 1983 and 1982.

Arkansas is 17-8 in NCAA Tournament first round games.

Arkansas 0-1 all-time in Buffalo. On Jan. 1, 1944, Arkansas lost to a George Mikan-led DePaul team, 59-30, at Buffalo’s Memorial Auditorium.

