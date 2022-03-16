Arkansas House holds moment of silence for Brent Renaud

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - At their meeting on Tuesday, March 15, the Arkansas House held a moment of silence in remembrance of Brent Renaud, the journalist who was shot and killed in Ukraine.

Renaud died Sunday in Irpin after the 50-year-old Little Rock native was struck by a vehicle while gathering material for a report about refugees in Ukraine.

The moment of silence was to honor Renaud’s legacy and his contributions to Arkansas and the United States.

State officials have also spoken on Renaud’s passing. Governor Asa Hutchinson said, “He [Renaud] lost his life while covering the pure evil that is the invasion of Ukraine,” adding, “Susan and I are praying for Brent’s family and all those affected by his loss.”

