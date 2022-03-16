Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas House holds moment of silence for Brent Renaud

Renaud died Sunday in Irpin after the 50-year-old Little Rock native was struck by a vehicle...
Renaud died Sunday in Irpin after the 50-year-old Little Rock native was struck by a vehicle while gathering material for a report about refugees in Ukraine.(Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - At their meeting on Tuesday, March 15, the Arkansas House held a moment of silence in remembrance of Brent Renaud, the journalist who was shot and killed in Ukraine.

Renaud died Sunday in Irpin after the 50-year-old Little Rock native was struck by a vehicle while gathering material for a report about refugees in Ukraine.

The moment of silence was to honor Renaud’s legacy and his contributions to Arkansas and the United States.

State officials have also spoken on Renaud’s passing. Governor Asa Hutchinson said, “He [Renaud] lost his life while covering the pure evil that is the invasion of Ukraine,” adding, “Susan and I are praying for Brent’s family and all those affected by his loss.”

You can view the House’s meeting by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Sunday night when investigators say he drove into a drainage ditch.
Man killed in Sunday night crash
Brandon Burchfield, 38, of Bald Knob was arrested March 12 after a traffic stop in the...
Man arrested after traffic stop
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A crash Tuesday morning reduced southbound traffic along Highway 49 to one lane, slowing...
Traffic Alert: Crash near Brookland slows morning commute
The number of Arkansas women diagnosed with syphilis in the last few years has nearly tripled....
Syphilis cases surging in Arkansas, especially among women

Latest News

Jonesboro city council approves private club permits
Jonesboro city council approves private club permits
Jonesboro police respond to two shooting calls
Jonesboro police respond to two shooting calls
Fire Chief Justin Moore said the low humidity was the only thing that kept the fire from being...
Crews battle large fire on Highway 34
Gas prices have made business owners start charging for gas with their services
Businesses implement surcharges as gas prices rise