Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Biden demands faster drop in gas prices as oil costs fall

“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,”...
“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,” the president said in a tweet.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is demanding a faster drop in gas prices.

Biden took to Twitter to call out the tendency for gasoline prices to go up like a rocket when oil spikes but only drop like a feather when crude crashes.

It is a bid to draw scrutiny to a decades-long trend that critics say hurts consumers by failing to pass savings along to drivers.

“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,” the president said in a tweet.

The administration’s focus on the intricacies of energy prices shows its level of frustration with one of the main drivers of inflation.

Gas prices skyrocketed to record highs last week after a spike in crude oil to levels unseen since 2008.

Prices at the gas pump are now going down, but only a penny or two at a time this week, despite Brent oil collapsing by 28% between a March 6 intraday peak to Tuesday’s close.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies and Manila police are investigating a Tuesday morning...
Police investigating bank robbery
A crash Tuesday morning reduced southbound traffic along Highway 49 to one lane, slowing...
Traffic Alert: Crash near Brookland slows morning commute
Daniel Edmond Wayne Mangrum, 44, entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of...
Man pleads guilty to his role in murder
Jonesboro Police are currently responding to two shooting calls that were received Tuesday...
Jonesboro Police respond to two shooting calls

Latest News

Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
Ukraine leader Zelenskyy tells US Congress, ‘We need you right now’
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses United States Congress. (Source: POOL, HOUSE RECORDING...
Zelenskyy: This is a terror not seen in Europe in 80 years
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf teams’ bus crash in Texas
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19