Businesses implement surcharges as gas prices rise

By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Businesses in Craighead County are growing more concerned as gas prices continue to rise.

Some services and restaurants that go to houses have now started to raise fees and surcharges in order to keep operations afloat.

Brookland Roofing and Construction owner Ryan Wallace said he is charging a $50 to $100 surcharge for all services, except for inspections.

“We’ve got to make money just like everybody else,” Wallace said.

He added his employees haul across Northeast Arkansas, sometimes with trailers hitched to the back of their vehicles to conduct services, so the surcharge covers “mileage, gas, and dump fees”.

Wallace mentioned he will lower the surcharge as gas prices begin to go back down.

In south Jonesboro, Roof Raiders have decided to not implement a surcharge for its services.

“If somebody gives us the privilege of coming out and looking at their house, we don’t think they should have to pay for that privilege,” said team member Corey Crouch.

Crouch mentioned times are hard, so he wants to show his customers that he cares.

“Whether it’s a squirrel trapped in somebody’s attic or somebody’s grandma with a little leak or someone who has a 300,000 square building to take care of,” he said. “We want to be the ones to take care of people here.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

