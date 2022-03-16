Catalytic converters taken from JET, street department vehicles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for suspects who are accused of taking catalytic converters from at least eight city vehicles this week.

Officers got a call around 10:30 a.m., March 14 about one of the thefts at the JET transportation facility in the 2600-block of Lacy Drive.

Details were scarce. However, according to an incident report, an employee said it appeared that two people had cut the fence at the parking lot and stole catalytic converters on four of their vehicles - a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria, a 2005 Ford van, and a 2016 Ford Econoline E-100 van.

Police believe the incident happened between 6:30 p.m., March 13, and 10:28 a.m., March 14.

The second incident happened at the Jonesboro Street Department in the 2600 block of Dan Avenue. Police also said it appeared that catalytic converters were taken from four other vehicles - a 2012 Chevrolet Express van, a 2003 GMC van, a 2019 Ford Econoline E-100 van, and a 2008 Ford pickup truck.

Authorities believe the street department incident happened between 8 p.m., March 13, and 11:07 a.m., March 14.

Anyone with information on the cases can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

