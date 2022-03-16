City council approves two ordinances over private club permits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At their meeting on Tuesday, March 15, the Jonesboro City Council approved two ordinances focused on private club permits which were first introduced back in February.

The first ordinance the city approved was for a private club permit for Unwind Care, which would be located at 2816 Creek Drive.

The second ordinance was for a permit for Poppy’s Beach Grill and Event Center, which would be located at 2915 Kazi Street.

Several people in the audience voiced their opinions on the permits.

Those who were against the ordinances said the sale of alcohol would only increase crime in the city, while those for the ordinances said the sales would increase to more business and a bigger population.

Ultimately, the council approved both ordinances.

You can view the full meeting on the City of Jonesboro’s Facebook page.

