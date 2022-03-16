Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

City council approves two ordinances over private club permits

Some in the audience said the ordinances would lead to more crime, while others said they would...
Some in the audience said the ordinances would lead to more crime, while others said they would lead to more sales and business in the city.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At their meeting on Tuesday, March 15, the Jonesboro City Council approved two ordinances focused on private club permits which were first introduced back in February.

The first ordinance the city approved was for a private club permit for Unwind Care, which would be located at 2816 Creek Drive.

The second ordinance was for a permit for Poppy’s Beach Grill and Event Center, which would be located at 2915 Kazi Street.

Several people in the audience voiced their opinions on the permits.

Those who were against the ordinances said the sale of alcohol would only increase crime in the city, while those for the ordinances said the sales would increase to more business and a bigger population.

Ultimately, the council approved both ordinances.

You can view the full meeting on the City of Jonesboro’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Sunday night when investigators say he drove into a drainage ditch.
Man killed in Sunday night crash
Brandon Burchfield, 38, of Bald Knob was arrested March 12 after a traffic stop in the...
Man arrested after traffic stop
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A crash Tuesday morning reduced southbound traffic along Highway 49 to one lane, slowing...
Traffic Alert: Crash near Brookland slows morning commute
The number of Arkansas women diagnosed with syphilis in the last few years has nearly tripled....
Syphilis cases surging in Arkansas, especially among women

Latest News

Fire Chief Justin Moore said the low humidity was the only thing that kept the fire from being...
Crews battle large fire on Highway 34
Gas prices have made business owners start charging for gas with their services
Businesses implement surcharges as gas prices rise
Missouri’s attorney general files Sunshine Law lawsuit against Missouri School Boards Association
The storage room at the organization is full of donations from the community and the USDA,...
Jackson County nonprofit look toward new expansion