Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Crews battle large fire on Highway 34

Fire Chief Justin Moore said the low humidity was the only thing that kept the fire from being...
Fire Chief Justin Moore said the low humidity was the only thing that kept the fire from being worse than what it could have been.(Source: Eric White/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews were out on Tuesday, March 15, battling a large fire in Greene County.

Oak Grove Heights Fire Chief Justin Moore said a fire started from a pile of trash that became out of control.

I want to extend a HUGE Thank you to Oak Grove Heights fire Department, Lafe Fire Department, Northeastern Greene County...

Posted by Eric White for Mayor Oak Grove Heights Arkansas on Monday, March 14, 2022

The fire spread across three property lines near Highway 34 for a little over a day before anyone noticed.

Chief Moore said no one was hurt and no structures were affected.

He added that the low humidity was the only thing that kept the fire from being worse than what it could have been.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Sunday night when investigators say he drove into a drainage ditch.
Man killed in Sunday night crash
Brandon Burchfield, 38, of Bald Knob was arrested March 12 after a traffic stop in the...
Man arrested after traffic stop
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A crash Tuesday morning reduced southbound traffic along Highway 49 to one lane, slowing...
Traffic Alert: Crash near Brookland slows morning commute
The number of Arkansas women diagnosed with syphilis in the last few years has nearly tripled....
Syphilis cases surging in Arkansas, especially among women

Latest News

Gas prices have made business owners start charging for gas with their services
Businesses implement surcharges as gas prices rise
Some in the audience said the ordinances would lead to more crime, while others said they would...
City council approves two ordinances over private club permits
Missouri’s attorney general files Sunshine Law lawsuit against Missouri School Boards Association
The storage room at the organization is full of donations from the community and the USDA,...
Jackson County nonprofit look toward new expansion