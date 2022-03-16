Crews battle large fire on Highway 34

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews were out on Tuesday, March 15, battling a large fire in Greene County.

Oak Grove Heights Fire Chief Justin Moore said a fire started from a pile of trash that became out of control.

I want to extend a HUGE Thank you to Oak Grove Heights fire Department, Lafe Fire Department, Northeastern Greene County... Posted by Eric White for Mayor Oak Grove Heights Arkansas on Monday, March 14, 2022

The fire spread across three property lines near Highway 34 for a little over a day before anyone noticed.

Chief Moore said no one was hurt and no structures were affected.

He added that the low humidity was the only thing that kept the fire from being worse than what it could have been.

