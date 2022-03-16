Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Nestle

Jonesboro firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire at the Nestle plant on Nestle Way.
Jonesboro firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire at the Nestle plant on Nestle Way.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at Nestle, according to Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller.

Miller said crews have been battling the fire since around 4:30 p.m., March 16. Authorities have had trouble attempting to locate the cause of the fire and attempting to figure out what has been going on.

However, Miller said there has been significant damage to a large section at the facility.

Flames could not be seen from the outside of the building, but smoke and employees could be seen standing outside in the front of the building. Also, a fire alarm could be heard in the area.

Miller said no injuries were reported and that all employees made it out of the building safe.

As of 7:40 p.m., Jonesboro firefighters were still working the fire and Miller said the building was a difficult building, making it difficult to find the source of the fire.

However, he said firefighters will probably be at the scene for several more hours to make sure the fire is completely out.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision Wednesday morning shut down Highway 49 near Brookland.
Crash shuts down Hwy. 49
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies and Manila police are investigating a Tuesday morning...
Police investigating bank robbery
A crash Tuesday morning reduced southbound traffic along Highway 49 to one lane, slowing...
Traffic Alert: Crash near Brookland slows morning commute
Jonesboro Police are currently responding to two shooting calls that were received Tuesday...
Jonesboro police respond to two shootings

Latest News

30-year-old Terence Caffey got into an altercation with staff at the Movie Tavern in Little...
Family asking for body camera footage after man dies during movie theatre arrest
Arkansas Department of Health (Source: File)
County leads in state for syphilis case rate
Jackson County was number one in the state in the percentage of syphilis cases in Arkansas.
County leads in state for syphilis case rate
Intersection of Highway 49 and Goobertown Road
Drivers concerned over intersection following crash