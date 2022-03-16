Crews respond to fire at Nestle

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at Nestle, according to Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller.

Miller said crews have been battling the fire since around 4:30 p.m., March 16. Authorities have had trouble attempting to locate the cause of the fire and attempting to figure out what has been going on.

However, Miller said there has been significant damage to a large section at the facility.

Flames could not be seen from the outside of the building, but smoke and employees could be seen standing outside in the front of the building. Also, a fire alarm could be heard in the area.

Miller said no injuries were reported and that all employees made it out of the building safe.

As of 7:40 p.m., Jonesboro firefighters were still working the fire and Miller said the building was a difficult building, making it difficult to find the source of the fire.

However, he said firefighters will probably be at the scene for several more hours to make sure the fire is completely out.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.

