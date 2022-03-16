Energy Alert
Digital Desk: Live at 2 p.m. Forward Arkansas Director announces ‘Teach Arkansas’ initiative to tackle teacher shortages

A statewide education nonprofit is working with the Arkansas Department of Education to help...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News is speaking with Ben Kutylo, executive director of Forward Arkansas, about the new Teach Arkansas initiative. The joint venture between Forward Arkansas and the Arkansas Department of Education.

Kutylo will explain how to navigate the resources provided at teacharkansas.org to find a career in teaching.

