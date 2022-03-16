Families cancel Spring Break plans amid rising gas prices

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Prices at the pump are staying high in Arkansas, forcing drivers to make some tough decisions when it comes to traveling.

“It’s stretching every dollar,” said driver Mary Jo Heye-Townsell.

According to content partner KARK, gas prices in Little Rock are around $3.80 for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas. Last week, the state average was around $3.63 a gallon.

School nurse Heye-Townsell has the next week off, and she planned to spend it in Austin, Texas.

“I wanted a chance to show my husband where my grandparents lived and places I went as a kid,” Heye-Townsell told KARK.

The trip is about 7 hours and 30 minutes one way. Heye-Townsell planned to drive it until she did the math.

“It cost me a little over 60 dollars to fill up [my gas tank] and I had a little sticker shock,” she said.

According to KARK, driving to Austin would take about 2 tanks of gas, which would cost Heye-Townsell about $120. Factor in the price for hotels and food, and Heye-Townsell says canceling the trip was an easy decision.

“We just decided let’s pull back on this, be a little more conservative with our finances,” she said.

Jarod Kirksey has kids in the Little Rock School District, and he told KARK that his family is facing the same dilemma.

The Kirksey family usually goes to Nebraska to visit relatives every year, but this year, they’re staying put.

Kirksey said the trip would take about 3 tanks to get there, and with prices the way they are now, it’s not worth it.

“[To fill up my tank] started out at $50. It’s a $25 difference now so [it would cost] $75-$80 [to fill up my tank],” Kirksey told KARK.

Both Heye-Townsell and Kirksey said they are waiting for prices to drop before they do anything.

“I think everybody is probably taking a second thought whenever you purchase something,” Townsell said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.