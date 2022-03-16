Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Indiana community leader asks Congress for increased funding to help expectant moms

Debie Coble, President and CEO, Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. testifies at a House Ways...
Debie Coble, President and CEO, Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. testifies at a House Ways and Means subcommittee.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A local program through the Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. helps provide in-home visits for expectant mothers. The organization says it’s helping hundreds of families a year.

Wednesday, the group’s president and CEO, Debie Coble, traveled to Washington to make the case for continued and increased federal funding.

Coble was introduced at the House Ways and Means subcommittee by Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-IN)

Coble told lawmakers that a home visiting program makes a real difference in Northwest Indiana, and that Congress should continue supporting it. After the hearing, Coble said, “not only are we helping the immediate family, we’re helping future families to get on their feet and to grow. And again, not just to survive, but to thrive.”

The program through Goodwill Industries of Michiana is backstopped by the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program.

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration says the overall federal program serves many of the most vulnerable families, and in 2020 it helped more than 140,000 parents and children. Its goal is to improve positive maternal and child health outcomes.

In Northwest Indiana, Coble says 16 nurses helped more than 500 families in 2021. She said, “it is all about helping mom have a healthy pregnancy, a fantastic delivery, and then a child that is growing and developing.”

Congresswoman Walorski supports extending federal funding for another five years. Walorski said, “This is a program that has worked in my district, it’s working all over the country.”

Coble also said that her program is at capacity, and with rising costs it will take more federal funding to ensure families can continue receiving at-home help. Federal funding expires at the end of September.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision Wednesday morning shut down Highway 49 near Brookland.
Crash shuts down Hwy. 49
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies and Manila police are investigating a Tuesday morning...
Police investigating bank robbery
A crash Tuesday morning reduced southbound traffic along Highway 49 to one lane, slowing...
Traffic Alert: Crash near Brookland slows morning commute
Jonesboro Police are currently responding to two shooting calls that were received Tuesday...
Jonesboro police respond to two shootings

Latest News

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has raised another $473,000 in her bid to...
Sanders raises $473K in February for Arkansas governor bid
First-of-its-kind Missouri legislation shows that anti-abortion lawmakers in Republican-led...
Missouri could make it harder to get out-of-state abortions
“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,”...
Biden demands faster drop in gas prices as oil costs fall
Missouri Senate.
Judicial panel unveils tentative new map for Missouri Senate
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Democratic-backed suit challenges lack of Missouri House map