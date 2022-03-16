Jackson County nonprofit look toward new expansion

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Every Child is Ours is a Tuckerman organization that has seen major growth recently, and with that, leaders are looking toward adding to their building.

Thanks to a grant from the federal government, the organization will be almost doubling the size of its building in what they consider as an important upgrade.

“We had to them apply for a grant to be able to take care of the food we were getting,” said Jan Paschal, the president of Every Child is Ours. “We were lucky enough to get a big grant to add on to our building.”

The addition is so they can better sort their donations from the community and the ones the United States Department of Agriculture.

“This addition is going to allow us to get a new freezer and a cooler which will help us with our storage issues,” Paschal said.

There will be a ceremony for the groundbreaking of the addition Tuesday, March 29, where all are encouraged to hear about the importance of the addition and celebrate the non-profit.

