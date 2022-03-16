JD Notae earns AP All-America honor

JD Notae has added yet another national honor as the Razorback senior was voted to the Third team All-America by Associated Press, it was announced today.

Notae makes it four straight years a Razorback has been recognized on the AP All-America team, joining Daniel Gafford, Mason Jones and Moses Moody.

Notae was on the AP All-America team by fellow SEC players first-team pick Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky), second-team selection Jabari Smith (Auburn) and third-teamer Walker Kessler (Auburn).

Notae was a consensus first team All-SEC pick and averaged 18.4 points per game (2nd in the SEC) while leading the SEC (and ranking 21st in the NCAA) in steals. He additionally ranks 10th in the SEC in assists and 15th in defensive rebounds.

List of Razorbacks to earn AP All-America honors:

Ron Brewer (1978, 2nd team)

Ronnie Brewer (2006; honorable mention)

Todd Day (1991; 2nd team and 1992; 3rd team)

Marvin Delph (1977; honorable mention)

Daniel Gafford (2019; honorable mention)

Fred Grim (1958; honorable mention)

Joe Johnson (2001; honorable mention)

Mason Jones (2020; honorable mention)

George Kok (1948; 3rd team)

Lee Mayberry (1992; 3rd team)

Sidney Moncrief (1977; honorable mention – 1978; 3rd team – 1979; 1st team)

Moses Moody (2021; honorable mention)

Bobby Portis (2015; 3rd team)

Alvin Robertson (1984; 3rd team)

Scotty Thurman (1994; honorable mention and 1995; honorable mention)

Darrell Walker (1983; 2nd team)

Corliss Williamson (1994; 2nd team and 1995; 2nd team)

JD NOTAE HONORS

ALL-AMERICA (third team — 1 of 24 on full team) by Associated Press

ALL-AMERICAN (third team — 1 of 15 on full team) by The Sporting News

ALL-AMERICAN (third team — 1 of 15 on full team) by The Field of 68

ALL-AMERICAN (honorable mention — 1 of 20 on full team) by CollegeHoopsToday.com

ALL-AMERICAN (fifth team — 1 of 25 on full team) by ESPN’s Dick Vitale

1st Team All-SEC (Coaches)

1st Team All-SEC (Associated Press – 1 of 3 unanimous picks)

1st Team All-SEC (USA TODAY Network – 1 of 2 unanimous picks)

SEC Community Service Team

National Player of the Week (Feb. 28) by ESPN and NCAA.com

SEC Player of the Week (Feb. 28)

