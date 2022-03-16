Energy Alert
Local organization look toward building a skate park

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County mother is spearheading a movement to build a skate park to increase safety and allow people who love the sport to practice.

Batesville native Lauren Stott is the founder of All Hands-on Deck, an organization that is working on fundraisers to try and build the skate park on Main Street.

Stott said her son and his friends have nowhere to go and ride their skateboards, and it makes going out to practice unsafe.

“Well, I have said a lot that the street is the one place where we tell our kids not to play,” Stott said. “If you’re skating in Batesville though, that’s where you have to go play.”

Stott and other skateboarding enthusiasts have hosted fundraisers and reached out to businesses to help them fund the construction of the park.

“First Community Bank has been our biggest sponsor. We have also had some local people help,” she said. “Many of our Main Street merchants are excited about this as well, so we have had a lot of support.”

The group says once they reach their funding goal, that is when the most important part of this dream kicks in.

“Future plans are to secure location for it,” Stott said. “As much as we are fundraising and getting the support, we can’t really do anything if we don’t have a place to put it.”

If you want to learn more about the group’s efforts and how you can donate, you can visit their Facebook page.

