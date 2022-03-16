March 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The low rain chances are behind us and a couple days of nice weather are in front of us before our next rain chance arrives. We’ve got highs in the 60s and 70s expected today after a pretty nice start this morning.

A few clouds may linger, but we’ll get more sunshine than we did Monday or Tuesday. Everyone sees 70s tomorrow.

Rain starts to increase on Thursday night and lingers into Friday morning. The afternoon may be drier than the morning hours.

Cooler air moves in behind the rain for the weekend but it’ll still feel pretty nice. If you’ve planted already, patchy frost is possible on Saturday morning but winds may be too high for it to develop.

More rain expected late Monday into Tuesday. This may be the heaviest round of them all and could bring a few strong storms. We’ll watch it.

News Headlines

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is poised to address the U.S. Congress and the American people this morning about the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates today.

The Trumann Fire Department needs a building after storms destroyed one of their fire stations.

We’ll have an update on Pride displays at the Craighead County Public Library.

