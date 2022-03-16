Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

March 16: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The low rain chances are behind us and a couple days of nice weather are in front of us before our next rain chance arrives. We’ve got highs in the 60s and 70s expected today after a pretty nice start this morning.

A few clouds may linger, but we’ll get more sunshine than we did Monday or Tuesday. Everyone sees 70s tomorrow.

Rain starts to increase on Thursday night and lingers into Friday morning. The afternoon may be drier than the morning hours.

Cooler air moves in behind the rain for the weekend but it’ll still feel pretty nice. If you’ve planted already, patchy frost is possible on Saturday morning but winds may be too high for it to develop.

More rain expected late Monday into Tuesday. This may be the heaviest round of them all and could bring a few strong storms. We’ll watch it.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is poised to address the U.S. Congress and the American people this morning about the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates today.

The Trumann Fire Department needs a building after storms destroyed one of their fire stations.

We’ll have an update on Pride displays at the Craighead County Public Library.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies and Manila police are investigating a Tuesday morning...
Police investigating bank robbery
A crash Tuesday morning reduced southbound traffic along Highway 49 to one lane, slowing...
Traffic Alert: Crash near Brookland slows morning commute
Daniel Edmond Wayne Mangrum, 44, entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of...
Man pleads guilty to his role in murder
Jonesboro Police are currently responding to two shooting calls that were received Tuesday...
Jonesboro Police respond to two shooting calls

Latest News

Pfizer applies for 4th COVID vaccine dose
Pfizer seeks approval for 4th COVID vaccine dose
Pfizer asking for fourth dose approval for seniors
Pfizer asking for fourth dose approval for seniors
Basketball, volleyball, football headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Mike Balado gets extension, Brian Gerwig new volleyball coach, James Blackman back
Red Wolves fall to Memphis Tuesday evening
Arkansas State baseball falls to Memphis