Matthew Shepherd wins re-election as Arkansas House speaker

Shepherd has served as speaker of the majority-Republican House since 2018. He has served in the House since 2011.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Matthew Shepherd has been elected to serve another term as speaker of the Arkansas House.

The Republican from El Dorado was elected Tuesday, March 15 by the House in a voice vote shortly after the Legislature adjourned this year’s session.

Shepherd’s re-election was assured after his only announced opponent, Republican Representative Austin McCollum, withdrew his candidacy.

Shepherd has served as speaker of the majority-Republican House since 2018. He has served in the House since 2011.

Republican Senator Bart Hester was elected earlier this month as the next Senate president pro tempore.

