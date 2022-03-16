NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (3/15/22)
Conference play continued Tuesday on the diamond and on the pitch.
Greene County Tech 10, Nettleton 0 (Softball)
Greene County Tech 8, Nettleton 2 (Softball)
Greene County Tech 6, Nettleton 0 (Baseball)
Greene County Tech 12, Nettleton 0 (Baseball)
Jonesboro 13, West Memphis 0 (Baseball)
Jonesboro 17, West Memphis 4 (Baseball)
Jonesboro 12, West Memphis 2 (Softball)
Jonesboro 14, West Memphis 2 (Softball)
Jonesboro 5, Greene County Tech 0 (Boys Soccer)
Jonesboro 4, Greene County Tech 1 (Girls Soccer)
Paragould 11, Batesville 1 (Softball)
Paragould 19, Batesville 12 (Softball)
Valley View 11, Highland 0 (Softball - Riley Smith: no-hitter)
Valley View 7, Highland 0 (Softball)
Westside 13, Trumann 3 (Softball)
Westside 22, Trumann 7 (Softball)
Brookland 12, Blytheville 0 (Baseball)
Brookland 20, Blytheville 0 (Baseball)
Brookland 17, Blytheville 2 (Softball)
Brookland 16, Blytheville 0 (Softball - Ashlyn McNeese: perfect game)
Walnut Ridge 15, Corning 0 (Baseball)
Corning 9, Rivercrest 3 (Softball)
Rector 14, Marmaduke 4 (Baseball)
Rector 4, Marmaduke 0 (Softball)
White County Central 6, Tuckerman 2 (Baseball)
Salem 5, Sloan-Hendrix 4 (Baseball)
Salem 22, Sloan-Hendrix 9 (Softball)
Melbourne 12, Newport 2 (Baseball)
Marked Tree 15, Mammoth Spring 2 (Baseball)
Mammoth Spring 13, Cotter 6 (Softball)
Hillcrest 12, Bradford 2 (Softball)
Riverside 13, Armorel 0 (Softball)
