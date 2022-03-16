Conference play continued Tuesday on the diamond and on the pitch.

NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (3/15/22)

Greene County Tech 10, Nettleton 0 (Softball)

Greene County Tech 8, Nettleton 2 (Softball)

Greene County Tech 6, Nettleton 0 (Baseball)

Greene County Tech 12, Nettleton 0 (Baseball)

Jonesboro 13, West Memphis 0 (Baseball)

Jonesboro 17, West Memphis 4 (Baseball)

Jonesboro 12, West Memphis 2 (Softball)

Jonesboro 14, West Memphis 2 (Softball)

Jonesboro 5, Greene County Tech 0 (Boys Soccer)

Jonesboro 4, Greene County Tech 1 (Girls Soccer)

Paragould 11, Batesville 1 (Softball)

Paragould 19, Batesville 12 (Softball)

Valley View 11, Highland 0 (Softball - Riley Smith: no-hitter)

Valley View 7, Highland 0 (Softball)

Westside 13, Trumann 3 (Softball)

Westside 22, Trumann 7 (Softball)

Brookland 12, Blytheville 0 (Baseball)

Brookland 20, Blytheville 0 (Baseball)

Brookland 17, Blytheville 2 (Softball)

Brookland 16, Blytheville 0 (Softball - Ashlyn McNeese: perfect game)

Walnut Ridge 15, Corning 0 (Baseball)

Corning 9, Rivercrest 3 (Softball)

Rector 14, Marmaduke 4 (Baseball)

Rector 4, Marmaduke 0 (Softball)

White County Central 6, Tuckerman 2 (Baseball)

Salem 5, Sloan-Hendrix 4 (Baseball)

Salem 22, Sloan-Hendrix 9 (Softball)

Melbourne 12, Newport 2 (Baseball)

Marked Tree 15, Mammoth Spring 2 (Baseball)

Mammoth Spring 13, Cotter 6 (Softball)

Hillcrest 12, Bradford 2 (Softball)

Riverside 13, Armorel 0 (Softball)

