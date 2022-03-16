Energy Alert
New Stoddard Co. Jail nearly finished

The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on its Facebook page on Wednesday...
The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on its Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, March 16 from inside the new facility.(Stoddard County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The new jail in Stoddard County is just about finished.

The sheriff’s office posted a picture on its Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, March 16 from inside the new facility.

Officials say there’s still a lot of work to be done outside, but the interior is nearly ready for inmates.

The sheriff’s office is offering tours of the new facility:

  • Monday, March 21 at 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 23 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 24 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, you don’t need to reserve a time or date. They said you are welcome to show up at any of the dates and times provided.

They said there is no age limit on who can attend.

If you have a large group, such as a civic group, who would like to tour the facility, you can call Chief Deputy Andy Holden at 573-568-4654.

The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that the new jail construction is nearing completion. There...

Posted by Stoddard County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

