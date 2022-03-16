Energy Alert
Obesity rates for students increase during COVID-19, report says

The number of students in Arkansas that are considered to be obese increased during the...
The number of students in Arkansas that are considered to be obese increased during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a public health group said in a new report Wednesday.(AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of students in Arkansas that are considered to be obese increased during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a public health group said in a new report Wednesday.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said about 26% of students had a body mass index range considered to be obese during the 2020-21 school year. It was the highest increase since numbers were first collected in 2003 and were up nearly 23% from the same time a year before.

Officials said in a media release that the increase was likely due to a sedimentary lifestyle due to the pandemic.

“Studies in other states have shown similar weight increases among children during the pandemic’s first wave. This is likely a result of decreases in physical activity and reduced access to healthy school meals as schools switched to virtual learning during times of high COVID-19 transmission,” ACHI Director of Analytics Mike Motley said.

Officials also said the percentage of students in the obese range, which includes a BMI of 30 or greater, had a greater increase among younger children than older children during the 2020-21 school year, compared to the previous school year.

However, there was an increase in the percentage of older students who were designated as obese when compared to younger students.

