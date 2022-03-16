Energy Alert
Paragould Police investigate weekend ATM vandalism

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Police are investigating a case of vandalism on the weekend of March 5 that involved two ATMs.

According to Captain Brad Snyder, an attempt was made to dislodge both the ATMs at a Focus Bank with vehicles in what was presumed to be “an effort to steal the cash contained inside”.

No cash was lost in either incident, but both ATMs were severely damaged in the process and have been removed pending replacement, Captain Snyder told Region 8 News.

The Paragould Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the matter.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information as we get it.

