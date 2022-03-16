Pfizer seeks approval for 4th COVID vaccine dose

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another vaccine dose?

Pfizer has asked regulators to approve a fourth dose of its COVID vaccine for seniors.

This group is among the most vulnerable to the virus according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Before approval, there is a lot more data to dig into.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said a fourth dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine may be necessary to protect from the actual virus.

He said right now the current doses are protecting people from hospitalizations and death.

Dr. Shane Speights, Dean of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine says it’s too early to say.

“I think it is a little premature right now to think that way in terms of needing another dose,” said Speights.

He said there is a lot more data that needs to be looked at before the Food and Drug Administration can make a decision.

“I wouldn’t jump out there and try to get a fourth dose of your vaccine anytime soon,” he said. “Because the data is just not there to support it.”

Quality over quantity. Researchers are taking a look at data to prove quality antibodies are better than a large number of antibodies.

“But it is that you can retain those quality antibodies that really do a good job for you. There is some evidence that shows even if those numbers are a little bit lower, they may be really good antibodies that are sticking around to protect you,” said Speights.

He said changes in vaccine dosage are normal, so more doses can be expected as more is discovered about coronavirus.

“Some it’s only three doses and some it’s only two, so every vaccine works differently depending on the type of virus or bacteria that you are trying to protect against,” he said.

More data for a fourth dose of the vaccine for seniors may start to come out later in the year when fall and winter months approach.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.