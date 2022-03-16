Police investigate drive-by shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a report of a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening, according to the JPD desk sergeant.

Officers got a call around 6:15 p.m., March 16, about the incident at the intersection of Aggie Road and State Street.

Police have no suspects but did find spent shell casings in the area.

No one was injured and there was not a report of property damage.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

