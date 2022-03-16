Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Poplar Bluff man facing statutory rape, sodomy charges

James David Bond, 33, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of sexually assaulting one young female...
James David Bond, 33, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of sexually assaulting one young female victim and exposing himself to another.(Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 33-year-old Poplar Bluff man was arrested Tuesday, March 15 on sex charges involving a child.

James David Bond is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday morning, March 17.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting one young female victim and exposing himself to another.

According to court records, the alleged assaults took place between February 2018 and February 2019.

Bond is being held in the Stoddard County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision Wednesday morning shut down Highway 49 near Brookland.
Crash shuts down Hwy. 49
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies and Manila police are investigating a Tuesday morning...
Police investigating bank robbery
A crash Tuesday morning reduced southbound traffic along Highway 49 to one lane, slowing...
Traffic Alert: Crash near Brookland slows morning commute
Jonesboro Police are currently responding to two shooting calls that were received Tuesday...
Jonesboro police respond to two shootings

Latest News

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has raised another $473,000 in her bid to...
Sanders raises $473K in February for Arkansas governor bid
A statewide education nonprofit is working with the Arkansas Department of Education to help...
Digital Desk: Forward Arkansas Director announces ‘Teach Arkansas’ initiative to tackle teacher shortages
Arkansas State head volleyball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Brian Gerwig introduced as Arkansas State head volleyball coach
The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on its Facebook page on Wednesday...
New Stoddard Co. Jail nearly finished