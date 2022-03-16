Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Prosecuting attorney talks internet safety for kids after child enticement case

Officials are warning parents to look out for predators online.
By Noelle Williams
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was found guilty of Enticement of a child, after police say he tried to lure an underage girl. Officials are warning parents to look out for predators like him online.

“This case should be kind of a reminder there’s bad people out there on the other end of those phones,” Russ Oliver, Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney said

Police said 42-year-old Robert Cooper, used Facebook Messenger to lure a 13-year-old girl, but he was actually talking to a woman in Wayne County, Missouri.

“They arranged a meeting at a motel in Dexter and he shows up, he has a duffle bag of sex apparatus, hand cuffs and rope. Instead of meeting a 13-year-old girl, he met the Dexter police department,” Oliver said.

Oliver shared the man was communicating with other people, posing as teenagers, via social media.

According to CBS News, calls to the National Center for missing and exploited children for child exploitation online surged 35 percent.

“Predators love apps that delete messages. So, Snapchat, things like that, your kid should not have apps that delete the evidence of predators that would be seeking out your children,” Oliver said.

Oliver explained on a lot of messenger apps, your location is shown to the person you are messaging by default. He suggests limiting who sees.

“You need to understand emojis. Kids use emojis and symbols to talk in a code speak. Get online; figure out what they are so you understand what your kids are saying,” Oliver said.

Oliver emphasized it is important to stop “monsters” like these. He doesn’t want your child to be a victim.

“It’s a very, very troubling case that really should be a wakeup call for families about their kids being on social media and the dangers that lie out there for them,” Oliver said.

If you believe you know someone is trying to lure a child or a child being lured online, please contact your local police department.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies and Manila police are investigating a Tuesday morning...
Police investigating bank robbery
A crash Tuesday morning reduced southbound traffic along Highway 49 to one lane, slowing...
Traffic Alert: Crash near Brookland slows morning commute
Daniel Edmond Wayne Mangrum, 44, entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of...
Man pleads guilty to his role in murder
Jonesboro Police are currently responding to two shooting calls that were received Tuesday...
Jonesboro Police respond to two shooting calls

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A head-on collision Wednesday morning shut down Highway 49 near Brookland.
Head-on crash shuts down Highway 49
A head-on collision Wednesday morning shut down Highway 49 near Brookland.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on crash shuts down Hwy. 49
The Trumann fire station is working out of the number two station until they can rebuild the...
Trumann Fire Department requests building committee to rebuild fire station
After losing their central station in the December tornadoes, the Trumann Fire Department is...
Trumann Fire Department requests building committee to rebuild fire station