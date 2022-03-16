St. Patrick’s Day Festival to be held in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival kicks off in Sikeston on Saturday.

It’s being held at the Legion Park in downtown and will feature a home brew competition, cornhole tournament, craft vendors, food trucks and more.

“Very excited for this event,” Historic Downtown Sikeston Executive Director Jason Davis said. “It is one of my favorite events of the year and one of the community’s favorite events of the year. Because of the weather we had to push it back a week so we are very excited to have a nice day this weekend to be able to do the event.”

Davis says this is one of the largest fundraisers which helps out the Historic Downtown Sikeston organization plus helps give façade grants to local merchants.

“We use the funds that come in to this event to then offer the opportunity for our merchants to apply for façade grants where we help them fix up the outside of their stores and do work to beatify the area,” Davis said.

Davis said this event is sure to bring in more than a thousand people out.

“There are a tons of people that come downtown and so not only do they come to the event in the park, but they also shop and the shops, visit the stores, visit the merchants, bring their families and get to just experience the ambiance of downtown,” Davis said.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 with the Donut Dash kicking off at 10 a.m.

