Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day Festival to be held in Sikeston

The St. Patrick's Day Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 with the...
The St. Patrick's Day Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 with the Donut Dash kicking off at 10 a.m.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival kicks off in Sikeston on Saturday.

It’s being held at the Legion Park in downtown and will feature a home brew competition, cornhole tournament, craft vendors, food trucks and more.

“Very excited for this event,” Historic Downtown Sikeston Executive Director Jason Davis said. “It is one of my favorite events of the year and one of the community’s favorite events of the year. Because of the weather we had to push it back a week so we are very excited to have a nice day this weekend to be able to do the event.”

Davis says this is one of the largest fundraisers which helps out the Historic Downtown Sikeston organization plus helps give façade grants to local merchants.

“We use the funds that come in to this event to then offer the opportunity for our merchants to apply for façade grants where we help them fix up the outside of their stores and do work to beatify the area,” Davis said.

Davis said this event is sure to bring in more than a thousand people out.

“There are a tons of people that come downtown and so not only do they come to the event in the park, but they also shop and the shops, visit the stores, visit the merchants, bring their families and get to just experience the ambiance of downtown,” Davis said.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 with the Donut Dash kicking off at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision Wednesday morning shut down Highway 49 near Brookland.
Crash shuts down Hwy. 49
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies and Manila police are investigating a Tuesday morning...
Police investigating bank robbery
A crash Tuesday morning reduced southbound traffic along Highway 49 to one lane, slowing...
Traffic Alert: Crash near Brookland slows morning commute
Jonesboro Police are currently responding to two shooting calls that were received Tuesday...
Jonesboro police respond to two shootings

Latest News

Jonesboro firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire at the Nestle plant on Nestle Way.
Crews respond to fire at Nestle
30-year-old Terence Caffey got into an altercation with staff at the Movie Tavern in Little...
Family asking for body camera footage after man dies during movie theatre arrest
Arkansas Department of Health (Source: File)
County leads in state for syphilis case rate
Jackson County was number one in the state in the percentage of syphilis cases in Arkansas.
County leads in state for syphilis case rate
Intersection of Highway 49 and Goobertown Road
Drivers concerned over intersection following crash