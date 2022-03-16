Energy Alert
Sunshine and Nice Before More Rain Chances

March 16th, 2022
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (3/16)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Low rain chances are behind us, and a couple of days of nice weather are in front of us before our next rain chance arrives. We’ve got highs in the 60s and 70s expected today after a pretty nice start this morning. A few clouds may linger, but we’ll get more sunshine than we did Monday or Tuesday. Everyone sees 70s tomorrow. Rain starts to increase on Thursday night and lingers into Friday morning. If the rain lets up and we get some sun, a brief strong storm threat could show up for later in the afternoon. Cooler air moves in behind the rain for the weekend, but it’ll still feel pretty nice. If you’ve planted already, patchy frost is possible on Saturday morning, but winds may be too high for it to develop. More rain is expected late Monday into Tuesday. This may be the heaviest round of them all and could bring a few strong storms. We’ll watch it.

