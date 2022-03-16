TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on crash shuts down Hwy. 49
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A head-on collision Wednesday morning shut down all lanes of travel on Highway 49.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. March 16, north of Brookland, near the Goobertown Road intersection.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s website, both north and southbound lanes of traffic were affected.
Crews had cleared much of the crash scene by 8:30 a.m. and traffic was slowly moving as a tow truck hauled off the vehicles involved in the collision.
