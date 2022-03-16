Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on crash shuts down Hwy. 49

A head-on collision Wednesday morning shut down Highway 49 near Brookland.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A head-on collision Wednesday morning shut down all lanes of travel on Highway 49.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. March 16, north of Brookland, near the Goobertown Road intersection.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s website, both north and southbound lanes of traffic were affected.

Crews had cleared much of the crash scene by 8:30 a.m. and traffic was slowly moving as a tow truck hauled off the vehicles involved in the collision.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

