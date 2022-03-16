Trumann Fire Department requests building committee to rebuild fire station

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - After losing their central station in the December tornadoes, the Trumann Fire Department is seeking input from citizens, firefighters, and city council members on reconstruction.

Since losing Station 1, the fire department now operates out of Station 2.

Station 2 was originally constructed to house emergency vehicles and equipment and does not include living quarters and other amenities for on-duty firefighters.

The fire department obtained a former FEMA mobile doctor’s office from the Federal Surplus in North Little Rock to use as both sleeping space and office space.

Chief Revis Kemper said in a Facebook post they are making it work. Kemper added, “Firefighters are resilient and have a tremendous amount of pride in the property that we are entrusted with by the Trumann citizens.”

The Trumann Fire Department was unable to proceed with any plans of reconstructing their central station until FEMA and ADEM gave them clearance.

Unfortunately, they received news that Arkansas did not meet the federal threshold for public assistance, which includes city property.

In an effort to get plans in motion for the reconstruction of their central station, the chief requested a fire station building committee.

“I believe the fire department is a critical infrastructure for the city of Trumann and should be constructed in conjunction with input from the members of our city,” Kemper said.

In the coming weeks, the Trumann Fire Department plans to advertise a request for quotation for professional service followed by open public meetings.

