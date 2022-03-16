UPD working on accreditation process

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area police department will be working this month on a plan for its accreditation process, officials said Wednesday.

According to a media release, a group from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will be at the Arkansas State University Police Department on Monday, March 21 to start the process.

The Arkansas State University Police Department is working on its accreditation process and will have a meeting March 21 on the issue. (Source: Arkansas State University Police Department)

Officials said the work includes looking at policy, procedures, management, operations, and support services for the department.

A-State Police Chief Randy Martin said the process is key for his department.

“Verification by the team that the A-State Police Department meets the commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to remain accredited. Accreditation is a highly prized recognition of public safety professional excellence,” Martin said.

The department has to complete 161 standards to get accredited status.

Anyone interested in commenting about the process can provide comments during a public information session by calling 870-972-2228 on March 21, starting at 3 p.m. There will also be a public meeting through Zoom at 4:30 p.m., March 21.

Anyone wishing to participate in the public meeting can register by emailing Capt. Jarrod Long at jlong@AState.edu.

If approved, the accreditation is for four years.

