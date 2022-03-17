Energy Alert
2 doctors killed in dental office shooting in Texas

Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Christian Terry and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Both doctors shot in a Texas dental office have died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect, Steven Alexander Smith, 40, is charged with capital murder, according to Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Christian. He is held on a total of $3 million bond, KLTV reported.

The sheriff’s office says the victims are Dr. Blake G. Sinclair, 59, of Tyler, and Dr. Jack E. Burroughs, 75, of Tyler.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call for a shooting at Affordable Dentures & Implants. Deputies said they found two male victims inside the business suffering from gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation revealed Smith was a patient at the clinic. Investigators said he became angry at clinic staff and went to his pickup truck in the parking lot.

He then returned and entered into the lobby area where he was met by clinic personnel. Smith had a handgun and ultimately shot two doctors on staff inside the business, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both victims were taken to a Tyler hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries.

