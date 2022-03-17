Arkansas State baseball to host #15 Texas State in Sun Belt opening series

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State seeks to halt a six-game losing streak, hosting nationally-ranked Texas State in a three-game series to open Sun Belt Conference play. The game is slated to be broadcast live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network (95.3/96.9/104.1/970 AM).

It’s the highest ranked conference opponent to come to Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field since 2014.

Texas State enters the weekend with a 15-3 overall mark and on a five-game winning streak after defeating Prairie View A&M on Tuesday (8-2). The Bobcats also swept NCAA Regional participant Southern last weekend after taking down then-top-ranked Texas 6-4 on March 9 in Austin. Texas State is ranked in all six national polls, coming in as high as 15th in the Collegiate Baseball poll.

The Bobcats are hitting .294 as a squad and lead the Sun Belt Conference with 92 walks drawn on the year, which is 30th nationally. Texas State also leads the conference with 21 home runs hit and 142 runs scored (7.9/game).

Dalton Shuffield leads the way at the dish for the Bobcats with a .413 batting average, 26 hits and a league-best 2 runs scored. The infielder gets on base at a .519 clip and has drawn 13 walks, both of which are second in the conference. John Wuthrich leads the team with five home runs on the year and is second in the Sun Belt behind Shuffield with 20 runs scored.

On the mound, the Bobcats own a team ERA of 3.28, which is second in the league and 31st in the NCAA. Texas State allows 7.13 hits per 9 innings and just 3.79 walks per 9, while striking out 10.0 batters per 9.

The Bobcats are slated to start a trio of righties in the three-game set - Zeke Wood, Levi Wells and Tony Robie. Wood is second in the Sun Belt and inside the top 25 nationally with 35 strikeouts to just eight walks, while Wells is second in the conference with a 1.37 ERA. Texas State’s bullpen has been stellar as well, anchored by closer Tristan Stivors, who is tied for the league lead in saves (4).

Arkansas State is in its 31st season in the Sun Belt Conference and is 13-16 all-time in Sun Belt Conference openers, with the season being canceled prior to the start of league play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the conference slate at home, the Red Wolves are 8-4.

A-State is 45-38 in the first conference three-game series, winning 13 of 28 series with one tie.

Under Tommy Raffo (since 2009), A-State is an even 6-6 in league lidlifters, and 21-15 combined in three-game series, claiming seven of 12 opening series.

