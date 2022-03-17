Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Attorney General sues former Cherokee Village hospital over patient records

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said a search of the former hospital in Cherokee...
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said a search of the former hospital in Cherokee Village uncovered mounds of employee and medical records from the hospital's history.(Source: Arkansas Attorney General's office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - The search of an abandoned Sharp County hospital in 2021 led to thousands of patient and employee records being found, the Arkansas Attorney General’s office said Thursday.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed suit in Sharp County Circuit Court against the former Eastern Ozarks Regional Health System, alleging violations of the Personal Information Protection Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The hospital closed in Dec. 2004, with the property transferred to the state of Arkansas in 2010 due to a failure to pay taxes, Rutledge said in a media release. However, she said there were reports of large amounts of paperwork inside the hospital.

“Because the hospital and its clinics operated for about 9 years, the Attorney General estimates that there could be several thousands of files that were left behind in the unsecured buildings. These files contained Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, account information, medical information and biometric data,” Rutledge said.

The investigation began in 2021 when the Attorney General’s office toured the facility and found the files.

“The facility had been vandalized and was in serious disrepair. Many files throughout the property appeared to have been examined, likely by trespassers seeking to steal significant personal information,” Rutledge said.

In the lawsuit, authorities allege the former hospital did not take “reasonable steps to destroy or arrange for the destruction of a customer’s records within its custody or control containing personal information.”

In addition to patient records, authorities said in the suit that employees’ personal information was also found in the search.

No court date has been set in the case.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
JFD Chief: Nestle fire finally out
A head-on collision Wednesday morning shut down Highway 49 near Brookland.
Crash shuts down Hwy. 49
Jonesboro police are investigating a report of a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening, according...
Police investigate drive-by shooting
Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
Coroner confirms 6th death in multi-vehicle crash on I-57; entire interstate closed in Mississippi County, Mo.
Massive plumes of smoke coming from the distribution center could be seen for miles. As many as...
Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana

Latest News

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
Coroner confirms 6th death in multi-vehicle crash on I-57; entire interstate closed in Mississippi County, Mo.
It has been a long time coming but renovations at the Mississippi County Courthouse in...
Finishing touches being added to renovated Blytheville courthouse
Mayor Agee said with the growth the city has seen over the past couple of years, they have...
Paragould State of the City address encourages growth
Mississippi Co. Courthouse close to completion
Mississippi Co. Courthouse close to completion