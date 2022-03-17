Energy Alert
Drivers concerned over intersection following crash

By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers are demanding change, following a crash Wednesday morning on Highway 49 in Craighead County.

Tyler Hurt, an employee of Emerald’s Triangle on Goobertown Road, said he has seen crashes in the area regularly.

“I’ve never seen a location that gets this many collisions on a regular basis,” he said.

Hurt said he chooses to not turn onto the highway from Goobertown Road when he leaves work, adding he has had too many close calls.

ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said there have not been requests to do a study on the area, but he agreed the concerns are there.

“It is one of those locations where you have to be really careful about how you navigate,” Smithee said.

He mentioned there have to be several reasons that warrant a traffic light at the intersection.

“They have an ample number of motions turning left from the main highway to the side streets or entering the main road from those side roads,” Smithee said.

The engineer added the Department of Transportation approved a traffic signal at the intersection of Pine Log Road and Highway 49.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

