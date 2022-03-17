Family asking for body camera footage after man dies during movie theatre arrest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The family of a Little Rock man who died after being arrested at a movie theatre is demanding answers after his death was ruled a suspected homicide.

According to content partner KARK, 30-year-old Terence Caffey got into an altercation with staff at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock back in December 2021 when an off-duty deputy conducting security engaged.

Deputies said Caffey was taken into custody and lost consciousness due to “medical distress”. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Terence Caffey went on a date, went to get popcorn, and ends up dead,” said Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Caffey’s family in the case.

He said there is more to the story and those responsible need to take accountability.

“The last moments of Terence Caffey’s life were spent in agony,” Crump told KARK.

According to the coroner’s report, Caffey’s suspect manner of death is homicide, noting the cause as a medical condition that happened during the arrest.

“There were blunt force injuries, bruises, battered, bleeding,” said Attorney Kenneth Abbarno when referring to the autopsy report.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KARK that the family and Judge Marion Humphrey have seen the body camera footage from that night. Now, they’re demanding the public see it too.

“Once the world sees the video, they will be able to determine whether or not for themselves whether police used unnecessary force and that’s what killed Terence Caffey,” Crump said. “Terence Caffey will be Little Rock’s George Floyd.”

The family said that in the video, Caffey is restrained by deputies and theatre staff, and at one point, he told them “I can’t breathe” and “I’m dying.”

The family says they want justice.

“We’re missing sleep, I’ve missed work several times,” Terrance’s uncle Nigel Caffey told KARK.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said the footage has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review.

