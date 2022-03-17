Finishing touches being added to renovated Blytheville courthouse

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been a long time coming, but renovations at the Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville are nearly done.

Mississippi County Judge John Nelson said Thursday that construction crews are making some finishing touches before officials can move into the longtime courthouse. Renovations began in 2020 after 72% of voters approved a plan a year earlier to renovate the courthouse.

Officials have said the renovations took longer than expected due to problems with employment changes, plus issues with getting elevators from Atlanta after a tornado there.

In the interim, the county government has been working at a temporary courthouse in Burdette as well as the courthouse in Osceola.

The work is expected to be done by this summer.

