Gas line cut at Culberhouse and Warner

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews received a report Thursday afternoon about a gas line cut at the intersection of Culberhouse Street and Warner Avenue in Jonesboro.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call from the utility company around 3:40 p.m., March 17 about the situation.

There are no reports of injuries and no reports of anyone being evacuated at this time.

Jonesboro police and firefighters left the scene around 4:10 p.m., March 17.

Region 8 News will have more details as it becomes available.

