Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

March 17: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Thursday is looking great with highs in the 70s, but showers and storms come in on Friday.

The weekend is still looking good.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Emergency crews are still at the scene of a fire at Nestle. Chase Gage will have live updates.

March Madness is here! Arkansas faces V.ermont Thursday in 1st Round of NCAA Tournament.

Will the housing market in Arkansas ever come back down?

Trial continues for former Lonoke County deputy in teen’s death.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision Wednesday morning shut down Highway 49 near Brookland.
Crash shuts down Hwy. 49
Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller said crews have been battling the fire since around 4:30...
Fire continues to burn at Nestle plant
Jonesboro police are investigating a report of a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening, according...
Police investigate drive-by shooting
Massive plumes of smoke coming from the distribution center could be seen for miles. As many as...
Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Latest News

Fire continues to burn at Nestle plant
Fire continues to burn at Nestle plant
Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller said crews have been battling the fire since around 4:30...
Fire continues to burn at Nestle plant
The number of students in Arkansas that are considered to be obese increased during the...
Obesity rates for students increase during COVID-19, report says
30-year-old Terence Caffey got into an altercation with staff at the Movie Tavern in Little...
Family asking for body camera footage after man dies during movie theatre arrest