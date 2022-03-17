Mayor Copenhaver stresses community involvement at State of the City address

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crime, parks, and recreation were some of the topics addressed in the 2022 State of the City Address for Jonesboro.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver said nationally, there was an increase in crime, but the numbers were down locally. He said new technologies will hopefully continue the trend.

“In Jonesboro, we have needed that security. We’ve had cameras and systems, but we have never had systems that actually work in real-time” he said. “We upgraded that which provides more protection to our officers, our community, and ultimately our citizens as a whole.”

According to data from the Jonesboro Police Department, after a string of gang-related incidents, there is more work that needs to be done.

“We are providing safety with technology in many ways and so with our police upgrades,” Copenhaver said. “Our new shifts, 11 hours shifts provide a lot of coverages in certain hours in our community.”

The mayor said the technology can also be seen in the parks, with new cameras to ensure that all families are safe.

“We have to protect our parks for our families for our mothers to go with our children we have to invest in their safety and that is what we are doing,” Copenhaver said. “I’m proud of that progress being made in Jonesboro and everybody is united in this.”

In the mayor’s first 14 months, he said he has kept his promise of transparency and encourages the citizens of Jonesboro to voice any concerns they have.

“In my opinion, we are doing everything we can when it comes to transparency,” Copenhaver said. “We have meetings, we have Facebook posts, my door is always open, and people can always communicate with me if they want and that’s the utmost transparency.”

The address had a turnout of around 500 people, which, according to Copenhaver, is indicative of how much people care about their community.

He said that the growth of Jonesboro is the growth of all of Northeast Arkansas, adding that with his new mayor’s caucus, the whole region will be connected in a way it has never been before.

