Nice Thursday, Stormy Friday

Patchy fog is the main thing to watch out for this morning. It’s not too deep so the sun should make quick work of it once it starts to rise. Sunshine makes it another nice day as highs get into the 70s. Clouds and rain chances increase tonight as our next storm system arrives. Heavy rain and loud thunder may wake you up, but we’re not expecting anything severe. If we do get a few severe thunderstorm warnings, it’ll be Friday afternoon as a few storms redevelop along a cold front. Heavy rain may linger for the drive to work and school Friday so be prepared to need a few extra minutes in the morning. The weekend looks cooler but still really nice! The next storm system doesn’t roll in until early next week so enjoy the sunshine all weekend. Just a few showers are expected on Monday as the bulk of the rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday. Heavy rain looks like the main threat, but we can’t rule out a chance for strong to severe storms either. We’re watching it.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.