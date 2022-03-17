Energy Alert
Paragould State of the City address encourages growth

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Mayor Josh Agee spoke at his first State of the City address at the Paragould Senior Center where he spoke about exciting future projects.

Mayor Agee said with the growth the city has seen over the past couple of years, they have needed to introduce projects based on expansion.

“One big project we are working on is trying to fix some of the drainage issues on the side of a lot of our roads and highways,” said Agee. “Another one right now, we are in the process of converting all of our rear load dumpster trucks to front load dumpster trucks and when we make that switch, we can get those guys off the back of the trucks.”

Agee said during his short tenure so far, he has made it a necessity to improve the parks system, which he said is still getting more work.

“The first three faces of the eight-mile trail, which is what we are working on right now, with a $956,000 grant this fall, we have applied for a grant, that is $300,000, which will help extend the trail a little more to the west,” Agee said.

Agee said all the improvements over the last year are thanks to his incredible staff, along with many different volunteer groups, which he said makes his job easier.

