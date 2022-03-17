Energy Alert
Professor at Central Baptist College has family in Ukraine

Dr. Kateryna Pitchford has been a professor at Central Baptist College in Conway for several years. The Ukrainian native said she is thankful for people in the U.S. for helping her native country.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Kateryna Pitchford has lived in the state of Arkansas for the past 18 years and has worked as a professor at Central Baptist College in Conway for the past seven years.

Pitchford said she grew up in Dnipro, Ukraine, and spent the first 21 years of her life there.

According to content partner KARK, Pitchford said some of her family and friends still live in the country and she stays in contact with them every day.

“I ask them every day, how are you doing? They tell me they have air sirens all the time,” Pitchford told KARK. “As of right now, they’re okay. But, they’re seriously considering leaving.”

The city is in the central and eastern part of the country. Right now, it still has WiFi and is facing a constant dangerous situation.

There were three Russian airstrikes Friday, March 11 that killed one person and damaged the city, KARK reported.

Pitchford said her family heads for shelter when the bombing happens and that they constantly deal with a possibility of a lack of food.

“My cousin’s son in Kyiv would go to the basement of his apartment complex all the time,” Pitchford said. “People in Dnipro would go to the basement of their house or sleep in the hallways to get farther away from the windows.”

“I was really worried that they wouldn’t have enough food,” Pitchford continued. “The first few days, my friends and family went to buy a lot of food. A few days later they said the trucks wouldn’t come to the store so there was no food in the store. Then there was a little food in the store. You just don’t know what is coming and what can happen.”

Gov. Hutchinson, along with Pitchford and state officials went to Camden Monday, March 14 to thank the people there, including aerospace and defense workers, for creating the materials and parts for weapons that Ukrainians are using to defend themselves against the Russians.

Pitchford told KARK that the work being done in south Arkansas is instrumental right now.

“They don’t necessarily know the lives they save because they’re in Camden, Arkansas,” Pitchford said. “It was important for me to address the people who work and live in Camden because they make a big difference and save lives.”

Gov. Hutchinson gave Pitchford a signed copy of the U.S. Constitution to show his appreciation. Pitchford said she is appreciative of the help and support she has received from people in Arkansas.

“I do feel a little guilty because I am here in the United States and I have everything I need to raise my daughters and feel free,” Pitchford told KARK. “I feel very saddened for my friends and family who worked so hard for everything they have in life now have to face the possibility of dying or leaving everything behind.”

