A Few More Storms Today

March 18th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Rain this morning will be more scattered than widespread compared to what moved through overnight. Any heavy rain should be spotty and brief. A few storms may have a hail or wind threat through the afternoon. The weekend looks cooler but still really nice! Some may stay in the 50s Saturday where cloud cover doesn’t fully move out. 70s may quickly return on Sunday. The next storm system rolls in late Monday, and rain will be heavy. Not sure we’ll have to worry about severe weather. Instead, 1-3″ of rain may cause rivers to rise back into flood stage after dropping out of flood stage this week.

