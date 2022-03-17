Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Remodeled senior center hopes to intrigue community

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Senior Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday after finishing renovations on the interior of their building.

The renovations include new lights, floors, and completely redone bathrooms - upgrades that were necessary, their director says.

“This renovation is totally incredible,” said Carol Fleszar, the director of the Paragould Senior Center. “I mean you don’t realize how run down your building is until you see people come in and paint it and get new brighter lights, new ceiling tiles, all-new bathrooms, and floors.”

Many of the seniors who are regulars at the center were in attendance for the ribbon cutting and Betty Harpole, who has gone for years, said this might get more people in the door.

“I think it will definitely get people in the door, once they realized what has happened up here and how nice it is and younger people will come and see it and they will go home and tell their parents and grandparents possibly,” said Harpole.

The Paragould City Council funded the project as Mayor Josh Agee said upgrading the building, built in 1969, was very important to him.

“It had pretty much been untouched and this year the city council decided that it would be a good expenditure of some city money to give back into this,” said Agee.

Harpole said that a place like the senior center is so great for a woman her age and encourages more people to check it out.

“The main part for me is the socialization as we get older,” said Harpole. “We need that socialization we do not need to sit home by ourselves.”

The center hopes to host more events in the future to show off all of the new features it has to offer.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
JFD Chief: Nestle fire finally out
A head-on collision Wednesday morning shut down Highway 49 near Brookland.
Crash shuts down Hwy. 49
Jonesboro police are investigating a report of a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening, according...
Police investigate drive-by shooting
Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
Coroner confirms 6th death in multi-vehicle crash on I-57; entire interstate closed in Mississippi County, Mo.
Massive plumes of smoke coming from the distribution center could be seen for miles. As many as...
Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana

Latest News

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
Coroner confirms 6th death in multi-vehicle crash on I-57; entire interstate closed in Mississippi County, Mo.
It has been a long time coming but renovations at the Mississippi County Courthouse in...
Finishing touches being added to renovated Blytheville courthouse
Mayor Agee said with the growth the city has seen over the past couple of years, they have...
Paragould State of the City address encourages growth
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said a search of the former hospital in Cherokee...
Attorney General sues former Cherokee Village hospital over patient records
Mississippi Co. Courthouse close to completion
Mississippi Co. Courthouse close to completion