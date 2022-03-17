Remodeled senior center hopes to intrigue community

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Senior Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday after finishing renovations on the interior of their building.

The renovations include new lights, floors, and completely redone bathrooms - upgrades that were necessary, their director says.

“This renovation is totally incredible,” said Carol Fleszar, the director of the Paragould Senior Center. “I mean you don’t realize how run down your building is until you see people come in and paint it and get new brighter lights, new ceiling tiles, all-new bathrooms, and floors.”

Many of the seniors who are regulars at the center were in attendance for the ribbon cutting and Betty Harpole, who has gone for years, said this might get more people in the door.

“I think it will definitely get people in the door, once they realized what has happened up here and how nice it is and younger people will come and see it and they will go home and tell their parents and grandparents possibly,” said Harpole.

The Paragould City Council funded the project as Mayor Josh Agee said upgrading the building, built in 1969, was very important to him.

“It had pretty much been untouched and this year the city council decided that it would be a good expenditure of some city money to give back into this,” said Agee.

Harpole said that a place like the senior center is so great for a woman her age and encourages more people to check it out.

“The main part for me is the socialization as we get older,” said Harpole. “We need that socialization we do not need to sit home by ourselves.”

The center hopes to host more events in the future to show off all of the new features it has to offer.

