State’s key witness takes stand in Billy Ray Turner case

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who has confessed to helping plan the murder of basketball star Lorenzen Wright is now testifying against the man he said did it with him. Jimmie Martin took the stand Thursday in the trial of Billy Ray Turner.

Of all the witnesses called so far Martin is the only witness with testimony that claims to place Turner in the middle of the plot to kill Wright.

During court Chief Prosecutor Paul Hagerman and Martin acknowledged Martin signed an memorandum of understanding that protected Martin from having anything he said in court if he told the truth to be used against him.

In 2012 Martin spoke to investigators about Wright’s murder where he told them where the murder weapon was.

On the stand, Martin said in May 2010 Lorenzen Wright’s ex wife Sherra Wright asked him to help her kill Lorenzen Wright. He said there were two meetings at Sherra’s house about it. Billy Ray Turner, the man now on trial for the murder, was at both those meetings Martin says.

Thursday Martin told the jury even after two conversations about logistics of the murder he thought the plan was crazy and didn’t want to do it. He felt Turner was feeling the same way.

But Martin testified no one said that out loud.

“So Sherra is talking about this business she shouldn’t be involved in, killing Lorenzen, is Billy Turner there,” Hagerman asked Martin on the stand.

“Yes sir,” Martin answered.

“Obviously you’re there. And you described it as brainstorming,” Hagerman asked.

“Brainstorming like coming up with ways to perform the act,” Martin answered.

“And this act,” Hagerman said.

“The killing of Lorenzen,” Martin said.

Martin testified he and Turner drove to Atlanta to kill Wright on the request of Sherra, but he was not at his home in the city.

The prosecution has not finished their questioning of Martin so that will resume when trial starts back up again Friday morning, then cross examination will begin if the defense chooses.

Before court adjourned on Thursday the prosecution had yet to ask about the night Wright was killed. Those details are expected on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

