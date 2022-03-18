96% of NYIT medical students placed into residency programs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students, faculty, and parents of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine filled the room with shouts and tears of joy for the school’s first in-person Match Day.

Officials say 96% of the Class of 2022 were placed into residency programs in medical facilities across the country including Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, and Georgia, where they will spend their next three to seven years until they are licensed to practice medicine.

Dr. Holly Proffitt, NYIT’s senior advisor, said this is one of the many milestones medical students go through during their four years of school.

“One student started crying and thanking me,” Dr. Proffitt said. “That made all the hard work and everything that we missed for the last two years totally worth it.”

Some medical students have been placed in residency programs close to home.

Taylor Rutherford of Searcy said she was placed in a Jonesboro area hospital of her dreams.

“I’m so excited to be at NEA Baptist,” Rutherford said. “It’s what I wanted the most.”

Rutherford added during her time at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, she plans to tackle rural health disparities head-on by finding ways to make medicine affordable and establishing working relationships with all of her patients.

“I will listen to them no matter who they are or where they come from or what their status is,” she said.

Medical students will begin their residency programs in July.

