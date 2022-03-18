Arkansas MLK Commission brings message of youth empowerment to students

FORDYCE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Fordyce School District is spreading a message of non-violence after a video surfaced of a student being bullied in a school locker room, according to content partner KARK.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission was welcomed to the small town for a non-violence youth summit Thursday afternoon.

Students and members of the community were in attendance, listening to speeches from speakers on how to stop bullying.

“It’s a teachable moment as to what happened and what occurred and utilize it as a springboard to do great things and positive things in the future,” Commission Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough told KARK.

Among the speakers were longtime Patrol Officer Tommy Norman and entertainer Romeo Miller.

“Sometimes when [students are] hearing it from us on the inside all the time, it doesn’t have as much of an impact,” said Fordyce High School Principal Chase McCollum.

Miller spoke on the importance of rising above bullying.

“Everybody goes through obstacles, but anyone whoever makes it, gets through it, so if you’re going through a hard time, just keep going,” Miller said.

Others spoke about the dangers of bullying and when to step up and report it.

“It’s not cool to just to stream or to videotape, but to also take an opportunity to report because we can’t sensationalize every moment that condones violence,” Scarbrough said.

School officials hope the students will take the message to heart and be part of the solution to a growing program.

“Doing the right thing isn’t always the easiest choice so something that me and my dad always vowed to do was try and be the best versions of ourselves and hopefully that will inspire the next generation,” said Miller.

McCullum told KARK there have been discussions about adding an extra advising period for students to speak up about bullying, as well as the possibility of creating anti-bullying training programs for teachers.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.